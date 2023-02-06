In St. Petersburg, the residents of the house were evacuated because of the safe with explosives found in the apartment

In the St. Petersburg district of Kolpino, on Krasnye Partizan Street, residents of house No. 14 were evacuated at night. On Monday, February 6, informs edition 78.ru.

According to the publication, the cause was a safe found in the apartment of the house with cartridges, firearms and explosives. Explosives arrived at the scene and neutralized four grenades and TNT. The safe was discovered by police officers who arrived at one of the apartments because of a conflict that had occurred in it – the son hit his 73-year-old father on the head, after which the pensioner was hospitalized with a closed head injury.

