The UN has pointed out that the war in Ukraine is a global crisis, given the impact it is having on energy or food markets and the great risks it poses for many countries. Today we focus our program on one of those crises derived from what is happening in Ukraine: the energy crisis.

This situation is compared to another energy crisis: the oil shock of the 1970s, are there really similarities? Has the war in Ukraine exposed our energy weaknesses? These are some of the questions that we ask ourselves in this edition of En Primera Plana and we analyze them together with our guests: – Aurore Emmanuelle Rubio, lawyer specializing in energy and decarbonized projects. – Emilio Darriba, geophysical engineer specialized in geosciences and energy. – Mariana Castaño, founder of 10 Billion Solution, advice on sustainable communication.

