Who will be world champion? Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Kylian Mbappé’s France? Before answering that question, tonight is the battle for the bronze World Cup medal between Morocco and Croatia. Will Hakim Ziyech take a historic slice?

Morocco was already the first African country ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and now the Lions of the Atlas thus also becoming the first African country ever to win a medal at the football World Cup. Then Hakim Ziyech and his teammates have to pass Luka Modric and associates.





Numbers

9: Hakim Ziyech just like Achraf Hakimi, already played nine World Cup matches for Morocco. This makes the former player of SC Heerenveen, FC Twente and Ajax the record holder in his country and with his tenth World Cup match, that record will be tightened once again.

10: Will Hakim Ziyech play his tenth World Cup match? Then he joins a very special list. There are only five players who reached double digits on behalf of an African country: Asamoah Gyan (11, Ghana), François Omam Biyik (11, Cameroon), Andre Ayew (10, Ghana), Joseph Yobo (10, Nigeria) and Roger Milla (10, Cameroon).

20: Of course Hakim Ziyech hopes to shoot Morocco with a goal to a bronze World Cup medal. Can you manage that? Then he makes his twentieth goal for Morocco and is single-handedly number three on the list of Moroccan all-time top scorers. Now he is with ayoub El Kaabi and Abdeljalil Hadda still on nineteen goals. Ahmed Faras (36) and Salaheddine Bassir (27) are still out of reach for the time being.

Today’s program at the World Cup in Qatar

As mentioned, it is the first time for Morocco that the country is competing for a World Cup medal. For Croatia, which lost the final to France at the previous World Cup, it is the second time that they play the consolation final. In 1998, the Croatians won bronze by beating the Netherlands in the battle for third place. After Robert Prosinecki's 0-1, Boudewijn Zenden still made it 1-1 for the Orange, but in the end it was the top scorer of the tournament who brought the 1-2 World Cup bronze to Croatia: Davor Suker. Will there be a second bronze medal tonight or will Morocco write history? Kick-off is at 8 p.m.

