Taste makers, talents, stars: they are all present at the World Cup in Qatar. Every day we put a player in the spotlight on the basis of a few numbers. Today: Lionel Messi (35), who hopes to play his 1000th game of his career in the eighth final of the World Cup.

Blind panic in Argentina after the 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia. The defeat against the (on paper) weakest opponent in the World Cup group ensured that the pressure was on and Mexico and Poland had to be beaten. Under that enormous pressure, it was Lionel Messi himself who stood up against Mexico (2-0). Now Robert Lewandowski and Poland are waiting in a match in which Messi wants to keep his World Cup dream alive and of course there are quite a few records up for grabs.





Numbers

999 – Lionel Messi will be playing against Poland 999th game in his professional career. Whether his 1000th is also in Argentina’s kit? That logically depends on the result. Poland leads Group C with 4 points, Argentina and Saudi Arabia follow with 3 points and Mexico has 1 point. Will Argentina beat Poland? Then the eighth final at the World Cup will be his 1000th game. He scored in all those games 788 goals. See also Chess | Chess star Magnus Carlsen directly accuses his opponent of cheating for the first time

21 – Messi stands up after the match against Mexico 21 World Cup matches. With that, he definitively left Javier Mascherano (20) behind and tied with the record holder on behalf of Argentina: Diego Maradona. The only players to have played even more World Cup matches are Lothar Matthäus (25), Miroslav Klose (24) and Paolo Maldini (23).

13 – Because Messi shot his Argentina to victory against Mexico, he took a record La Albiceleste. He passed Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano with his thirteenth World Cup victory (excluding victories after penalties, such as against the Dutch at the 2014 World Cup).

6 – Messi was accurate his last six international matches (twelve goals) for Argentina. Something he also achieved between November 2011 and September 2012. Will he score against Poland again? Then he sets a new record. He never scored in seven international matches in a row.

1 – If Messi indeed manages to score against Poland, he will be the first player to score in all group matches at more than one World Cup. In 2014, Messi also scored in every group match. See also Neymar promises to honor Bolsonaro if he scores a goal in the World Cup

7 – More World Cup records up for grabs for Lionel Messi? Of course! Then he still has to do his best. The Argentinian from Paris Saint-Germain is now level with in terms of World Cup goals Gullermo Stable and Diego Maradona (8). Alone Gabriel Batista made even more (10). It is striking that Messi scored all his World Cup goals in the group stage, but against European opponents Messi has already failed to score 7 World Cup games in a row. A good sign for Poland?

Program at the World Cup in Qatar today:

As mentioned, the situation in Group D is exciting with a capital S. Poland has the best papers with four points, but Robert Lewandowski and associates meet Lionel Messi and Argentina, which have three points. And what can Saudi Arabia and Mexico yet? Saudi Arabia won against Argentina and has three points while the Mexicans have only one point. In theory, they also have a chance to go to the eighth finals. France don’t have to worry anymore. Under the leadership of Kylian Mbappe Australia and Denmark were defeated and the eighth final is already a fact. Can Tunisia take advantage of that and beat the French? Tunisia only has one point, just like Denmark. Australiawhich won against Tunisia and therefore has three points, defends second place against Denmark. See also China reaffirms Covid-zero even after deaths of women and children in areas under lockdown

