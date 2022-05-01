An inglorious victory. This is how the result of the presidential elections in France could be titled. Macron renews his mandate until 2027, entering that select club of presidents who managed to repeat, such as De Gaulle, Mitterrand or Chirac, but the five-year period is difficult and the scenario of a France fractured with the extreme right, plus disinterest or abstention at record levels , they are a reality.

Macron wants to build bridges by changing the method, but in the short term the challenge seems difficult with the battle for the legislative elections in June already launched. In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the challenges of Macron’s second five-year period together with our guests:

– Pedro Javier Soria Espín, professor at Sciences Po and doctoral student at the Paris School of Economics.

– Laia Forés, correspondent for the newspaper ‘ARA’ and the radio station RAC 1.

– Ricardo Abdahllah, correspondent for ‘El Espectador’ in Paris.