The World Cup in Qatar has reached its decisive stage. Players from eight countries are still hoping for the world title. Among them Daley Blind, who wants to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup with the Orange today at the expense of Argentina.





There was great joy after Daley Blind’s 2-0 in the round of 16 of the World Cup against the United States. What all came loose with the defender of Ajax? “I was just really happy. It’s not like something immediately goes through my mind like: look at this, guys. I’ve been receiving criticism for years, so I can handle it pretty well,” said Blind himself afterwards. With his goal against the United States, Blind continued to build on his beautiful World Cup statistics. Watch them below.

Numbers

11: Daley Blind is after the victory over the United States preferably 11 World Cup games undefeated. That is of course excluding the penalty series, such as at the 2014 World Cup against Argentina, which are counted as a draw. Will Blind also lose against Argentina tonight within 120 minutes? Then he has the World Cup record that is now in the name of the Brazilian Mario Zagallo (12 World Cup games unbeaten) and the Argentinian Julio Olarticoechea (12 World Cup games undefeated). See also In Afghanistan, women forced to wear burqa in public again - France 24

6: With his goal and assist (on Denzel Dumfries) against the United States, Daley Blind has now been involved in six World Cup goals. He scored twice and assisted four times. Alone Wesley Sneijder, Arjen Robben (both 9) and Robin van Persie (8) were involved in more Dutch World Cup goals this century.

4: Daley Blind’s four assists are also a record for the Orange at a World Cup. No player gave more assists than the Ajax defender. He shares the record with Rob Rensenbrink and Dennis Bergkamp.

99: Is Daley Blind still going this World Cup his hundredth international match play for Orange? Against Argentina – provided he plays of course – he plays his 99th match for the Dutch national team. This puts him ninth on the all-time ranking of Orange. Eight players played more than a hundred international matches for the Orange: Wesley Sneijder (134), Edwin van der Sar (130), Frank de Boer (112), Rafael van der Vaart (109), John van Bronckhorst (106), Dirk Kuijt (104), Robin van Persie (102) and Phillip Coco (101). See also Energy | Increases in Helen's energy price - the HS calculator shows how the price of your district heating will rise

Program

Of course, today we mainly live towards 8 p.m. when the Dutch take on Argentina, but at 4 p.m. there is also the first quarter-final of this World Cup. Croatia was too strong for Japan in the eighth finals in a much-discussed penalty shootout, so the World Cup finalist from four years ago is ‘just’ back in the last eight. Can Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and the other Croatians maybe knock out the favorite for the world title? Brazil is the opponent at 4 p.m. The Divine Canaries swung through to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over South Korea, although Louis van Gaal was not very impressed.

| Schedule

View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the program for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Qatar here. Also check out our special World Cup match center! See also An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes the waters of Tonga

