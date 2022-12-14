The World Cup in Qatar has reached its decisive stage. Players and coaches from four countries still hope for the world title. Among them Antoine Griezmann (31), who plays an excellent tournament outside the spotlight.

Star player Kylian Mbappé, all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud or record international Hugo Lloris: they all received attention this World Cup with their achievements and milestones. At the same time, Antoine Griezmann plays a magnificent tournament for the team. It is high time to also take the numbers from the Atlético Madrid attacker, because they are also welcome.

Numbers

18: Antoine Griezmann is going to be against Morocco eighteenth World Cup match to play. With that he goes Fabien Bartez and Terry Henry (both 17) definitely over. Hugo Lloris is now at eighteen World Cup matches and will therefore win World Cup number nineteen against Morocco. This makes the French goalkeeper the only one who stays ahead of Griezmann.

72: On June 13, 2017, France played a match without Antoine Griezmann for the last time. been playing ever since Les Blues sweetest 72 games in a row with Griezmann in the ranks. See also China Resumes Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Visit by US Lawmakers

Anthony Griezmann. © AD



1: Score against the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou: only Nayed Aguerd, his own defender, managed to do that this World Cup. However, Antoine Griezmann also knows what it’s like to score against the current Sevilla goalkeeper. Griezmann played against the Moroccan goalkeeper six times in La Liga and scored in those games once (Atletico Madrid – Girona 1-1, 2017/2018). In total, Griezmann won once against the goalkeeper (this season with Atlético Madrid against Sevilla), four times it was equal and Bounou won once.

115/42: Antoine Griezmann is already on best 115 international matches. With his 116th he is level with Marcel Desailly. Only Hugo Lloris (143), Lilian Thuram (142), Thierry Henry (123) and Olivier Giroud (118) have more. In terms of goals, Griezmann is also not doing badly. Of 42 goals he is third on the list of all-time top scorers, behind Giroud (53) and Henry (51).

Program

It was Brazil that became world champion twice in a row in 1958 and 1962. Since then, a country has never succeeded in prolonging the world title. Will France succeed this year? Then they first have to pass the surprise of the tournament: Morocco. Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Spain and Portugal: they all failed to beat the Moroccans. The only goal against? That was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd against Canada. Will France manage to end the fairy tale of Hakim Ziyech and his teammates? See also High gas prices: up to 5000 euros more in additional costs for a family

France – Morocco © AD



| Schedule

