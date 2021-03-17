Fernández Menendez, Miguel



Atlético will have to achieve a feat in London to move forward in the Champions (follow the game live on As.com). Going back from 0-1 is not something impossible, but it involves its difficulties, although if there is a team that likes challenges, it is Atlético. And Simeone. The Argentine coach sought 0-0 in the first leg played in Bucharest, but Giroud’s Chilean upset his plans. With the goalless draw, the LaLiga leader would have traveled so calmly to the United Kingdom. Chelsea’s goal forces him to score and win. It is, therefore, the first final of the season. With capital letters.

The rojiblanco team trusts everything to its block and with respect to the first leg it has been rearmed, because It has Trippier and Carrasco. The Englishman will seek his own revenge after the punishment imposed by the English Federation. The Belgian wants to show in Europe that he is a player who can still contribute a lot to top-level football. They are two basic footballers for Cholo, who, above all, trust one player, João Félix, pampered by the club in all spheres to wake up and take off in games like this.

João Félix rules, Carrasco and Llorente overflow

The Portuguese forward started the season at an excellent level and then faded away. He has not been the star of LaLiga, nor a failure. But much more is expected of him. And he is animated, wanting to show what he has inside. At Stamford Bridge will form in the attack point next to Luis Suárez. From behind, on the sides, Llorente and Carrasco, two daggers. In the middle will be Koke and the doubt lies in who will play at his side. Could be Saul, whose performance has not been good, but who usually responds in these meetings. Or Lemar, absent in the last two training sessions with the group. The third party in contention is Kondogbia. Between them three play a position.

The Chelsea, with goal problems, they cling to their stadium, their good performance as a group with Tuchel and their defensive reliability. The locals know that the clock works in their favor, although they do not trust them either. What’s more, to the iron set blue two key pieces are missing: Mount and Jorginho, by yellow in the first leg caused, by the way, by João Félix. Kanté and Ziyech they should be their substitutes and there are doubts in attack: Giroud or Havertz.

A precedent for optimism

Atlético has players, experience and football to turn the game around. Simeone’s group has experienced battles of all colors. Almost just a year ago he eliminated the then current champion, Liverpool, on a memorable night that elevated Marcos Llorente and Atlético himself. The team has the spirit of Anfield to shut out Chelsea. It is one of the feats that this team lacks: to achieve a comeback away from home after having lost the first leg. In this stadium Cholo and his family (Koke ​​among them) lived one of their best nights, a 1-3 at Chelsea de Mou that got them into the final in Lisbon. Adrián, Diego Costa and Arda scored after Torres’ 1-0. Tonight, the Suárez, João Félix, Llorente and company are looking for another night for history.