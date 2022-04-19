Like a big treasure map, the Iberian Peninsula is marked with a big red cross by the European Commission. “In Spain, geological diversity means that there are deposits of very different rocks and minerals in the territory, which gives rise to a varied and important mining production,” says the Mining Statistics of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. Last 2020, the European Union updated its list of critical raw materials and Spain is once again being observed. “We have to see if it is profitable,” says Vicente Gutiérrez, president of the National Confederation of Mining and Metallurgical Entrepreneurs (Confedem).

The European list includes cobalt, tantalum, magnesium, tungsten, vanadium, indium, niobium, lithium, rare earths. Of the 27 subjects mentioned by the community representatives, only four are extracted in the Old Continent. “Spain is the third country with the largest mineral resources, at least from a geological point of view,” says Gutiérrez. However, “no research has been done in the national territory on critical minerals or rare earths,” adds Manuel Regueiro, president of the Official College of Geologists.

The last mapping was carried out in the 1960s and “resulted in a large number of localized investigated mineral resources,” Regueiro points out, but “we don’t know what there is,” he adds.

Over the years, the mining industry has lost muscle, only 2,655 exploitations remain of the more than 3,200 that existed at the beginning of the 2010s. Meanwhile, interest in the treasure hidden under Spanish soil is growing.

Lithium in the spotlight



Lithium is one of the minerals of the ecological transition and, in fact, it is the so-called white gold of the 21st century. The calculations of the sector suggest that by 2050, and with the calculations of the European Union for a decarbonized economy, 800,000 tons of this material will be necessary.

That is why the search for this white metallic chemical has become a priority for the community club. “In the Spanish subsoil there are ingredients for the technological future,” warns the president of Confedem.

The eyes are directed to the west of the peninsula, to the area that the Portuguese call “raia”. This seam that forms the border with neighboring Portugal “is very abundant in lithium,” explains Gutiérrez.

According to experts, Portugal has the largest lithium reserves in all of Europe and the ninth in the world, on a list headed by Chile and Australia. On the other side of the border, already on Spanish soil, the European Union puts its coordinates on Cáceres.

A few kilometers from the city of Extremadura, a consortium has been trying to exploit “one of the largest lithium deposits on the European continent” for years, the community club details in several reports. “Our neighboring country Portugal has developed a national strategy on lithium,” says the president of Confedem.

A roadmap that has parked the environmental doubts that this type of exploitation raises. “There the exploitation will be underway in the coming years, because the Government supports them,” reveals Gutiérrez.

In the case of the mine in the Valdeflores Valley (Cáceres), the mining project has met with social rejection and also from environmentalists. “In Spain whenever you do something there is always a ‘no to that’,” Gutiérrez denounces.

Rising through the “raia” with Portugal, lithium deposits are once again present. Part of Castilla y León has small amounts of this metallic chemical until it reaches “Galicia, but due to the fact that it is a protected area, it does not even have a grid requested for research,” he comments.

Iberian rare earths



Until a few years ago, vanadium, germanium, antimony, beryllium, rhenium, tantalum or niobium, for the most clueless, could pass for ancient Gothic kings. However, in recent years these materials have become highly relevant.

They are the so-called rare earths and have become one of the key pieces of the green technology of the future and a workhorse on the board of international geopolitics. “China dominates rare earths, because it has the largest mine in the world,” says Ricardo Prego, Research Professor at the CSIC at the Marine Research Institute in Vigo.

These elements, which are neither earth nor rare, are abundant, are characterized by being good electrical conductors, a fundamental property for manufacturing batteries, smartphones, solar panels, wind turbines or medical equipment.

«The domain of rare earths belongs to China, because it has the largest mine in the world»

Ricardo Prego Research professor at the CSIC at the Marine Research Institute of Vigo

“Europe has made an inventory and Spain is working on that”, reveals Prego. If the search for lithium passes through Extremadura, the search for Iberian rare earths stops in Ciudad Real at the Matamulas project. “Conditions are good and comfortable,” warns Prego. However, the extraction was paralyzed by “environmental issues”.

The next stop is further north, also in Galicia, but “it has other more radioactive elements that complicate its extraction,” he details. “There is also something in Granada and the Canary Islands,” he points out.

Precisely, this last point has been a place of disagreement between Spain and Morocco. “There is a seamount (Tropic) where there is a significant amount of rare earths,” warns the CSIC researcher.

At 4,000 meters under the sea, this nature reserve hides an important treasure of tellurium, cobalt and rare earths. According to several studies, the amount of tellurium, an essential material for the manufacture of solar panels, is much higher than that present in the earth’s crust.

However, there are two problems that, at the moment, have no solution. “There is no technology that can exploit this seamount,” reveals Gutiérrez. The second is the coordinates of this strategic enclave.

Tropic is part of the mountain chain known as the “grandmothers of the Canary Islands”, but, unlike its sisters, it is located about 269 miles south of El Hierro. In 2014, Spain requested the UN to expand its continental shelf to 350 nautical miles, the maximum allowed, but that request is still under study and now it is Morocco who, unilaterally, has expanded its continental shelf -including Saharawi waters- by annexing part of the waters claimed by Spain.

Environmental problems



About to turn 50 years old, it was drafted in 1973, the Mining Law has been updated over the years through different Royal Decrees. The last two arrived in 2009 and 2018.

The first of these focuses on the management of waste resulting from research and exploitation activities regulated by the Mining Law. “This makes it necessary to have a rehabilitation project for the mine,” explains Gutiérrez. The second was drawn up to regulate the legal framework that ensures a fair transition of coal mining and sustainable development of the mining regions.

“Whenever people talk about mining disasters, they talk about China and that doesn’t happen here, it can’t be done”

Vincent Gutierrez President of Confedem (National Confederation of Mining and Metallurgy Entrepreneurs)

“Whenever there is talk of mining disasters, they talk about China and that does not happen here, it cannot be done,” Gutiérrez denounces. In fact, Spain, experts say, has one of the strictest regulations in this regard. “It’s obvious that you can’t mine everywhere,” Manuel Regueiro defends. But “a situation of conflict or lack of mineral resources can change that situation,” he warns. “If we made the decision not to exploit them, the factories would stop and life would be worse,” he adds.

However, all this, according to the president of the Official College of Geologists, is summed up in “a political issue.” In May 2021, the Government gave the green light to the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law that prohibited “exploration, research permits and hydrocarbon exploitation concessions throughout the national territory,” reads the articles of the regulations. “Most countries want to have what we have,” adds Regueiro.