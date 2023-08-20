“MK”: the specialist allowed the fall of the Luna-25 AMS due to lack of communication

A specialist from the space industry in a conversation with “Moskovsky Komsomolets” allowed the possible fall of the Russian automatic interplanetary station (AMS) “Luna-25” on the surface of a natural satellite of the Earth.

As an unnamed interlocutor of the publication explained, the braking impulse was given to the station in order to bring the moment of a successful landing closer. However, the propulsion system worked out an impulse one and a half times more than it should. If this is indeed the case, then the station “could have entered an open-ended descent orbit,” he suggested.

“I don’t want to believe it, but the lack of communication with the device can only speak of the second,” the expert answered the clarifying question whether the station could fly past or fall on the moon.

Related materials:

At the same time, he doubted that the cause of the emergency on board the station could be a micrometeorite impact, since scientists had to calculate this risk and prepare the device for it in the first place. “There may be a problem in the communication system or with the control. And the human factor can never be ruled out. Now there is a “debriefing”,” the interlocutor of the publication concluded.

On Saturday, August 19, the state corporation Roscosmos announced that an emergency situation had occurred on board the Luna-25 – a failure did not allow the transition to a pre-landing orbit with the specified parameters.

Earlier it was reported that Luna-25 successfully entered the orbit of a natural satellite of the Earth. All AMS systems worked normally, and communication with it was stable. On August 14, Roscosmos reported that the station had transmitted the first images from space. The frames showed structural elements of the apparatus against the background of the Earth and the Moon.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Fregat upper stage and the Luna-25 station was launched on August 11 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome Site 1C complex.