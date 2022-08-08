





With Sabesp at the center of the discussions in the second block of the band in São Paulo this Sunday, 7th, the PT candidate for the state government, Fernando Haddad, was “absolutely against” the privatization of the publicly traded state-owned company. The candidate from the Planalto, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), left the question open, stating that it is necessary to look at issues of company performance.

“Privatization and nationalization are not a dogmatic issue”, said Haddad, but, for him, water supply is one of the services on the list of those who cannot go to the private sector. “Sabesp will not earn anything, and consumers will earn even less because they will see their water bills go up, and go up a lot,” he said.

For the PT candidate, Sabesp has resources available to universalize its service, such as the possibility of entering into a public-private partnership (PPP), taking out loans, issuing debentures and shares. “It has all the freedom that any private company has,” he said.

Tarcísio, on the other hand, classified the state-owned company as a state asset, but pondered: “you have to look at this issue of privatization with caution, but always looking at performance parameters”, he said. “I wonder if the parameters I have for cost per call, if the parameters I have for efficiency, when I compare regulatory cost with company cost, am I generating value, can I lower the tariff: this is what we have to take into account when putting this issue on the table”, he said.







