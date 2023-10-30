Telegram users in the southern regions of Russia en masse complained about a malfunction in Telegram. The portal reported this on October 30 Failure.rf.

In total, almost 20 thousand complaints were received during the day. In terms of the share of complaints among individual regions, the Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region and Stavropol Region are in the lead.

Also in the south, disruptions were recorded by residents of Dagestan, North Ossetia, the Astrakhan region, Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria and Adygea.

Earlier, on October 27, Sber users spoke about malfunctions in the banking application. According to Downdetector, a surge in complaints was observed around 14:00 Moscow time. Access problems were reported by a number of providers in Vladivostok, Yaroslavl, Samara, and Perm. Eyewitnesses reported that ATMs did not work, and payments for purchases were not processed at the checkout counters of some stores.

Before this, on October 23, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region had problems with payments for electricity. As noted, the acquiring bank experienced a technical glitch.