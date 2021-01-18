Severe frosts, snowfalls, snowstorms and icy ice are expected on January 18 and 19 in the south of the European part of Russia, reports TASS…

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand told the agency’s correspondents about this.

The meteorologist noted that in the first decade in the south of the country, the weather was quite warm, but at the beginning of the week the temperature will drop significantly.

An emergency warning was announced on January 18-19 due to frosty weather in Crimea. At night, the temperature in the region can drop to minus ten degrees. According to Vilfand, this weather is dangerous.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center also noted that heavy snow, blizzards and ice cover are expected in the south of the European part of Russia. In the republics of the North Caucasus, wet snow will stick.

Earlier forecasters said that February in Russia will be snowy and warm enough.