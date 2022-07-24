A woodworking workshop on an area of ​​2,400 square meters caught fire in St. Petersburg

A fire broke out at a woodworking enterprise in the Kolpinsky district of St. Petersburg. About it reported press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the city.

The message about the fire at the village of Metallostroy, Road to Metallostroy, house 4 was received at 6:00. It is clarified that the extension to the workshop is on fire. The fire area is 2400 square meters.

Fire rank increased to 3rd. 13 units of equipment and 57 people were involved in the elimination of the fire.

“Information about the victims at the moment has not been received,” the message says.

