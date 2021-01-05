A man in an inadequate condition opened fire at the entrance of a residential building in the southeast of the Russian capital, reports TASS…

As the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow told the agency, the incident happened on Monday evening on Vasiltsovsky Stan Street.

“A man in an inadequate state from an object that looked like a gun fired several shots,” the department said and noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

A law enforcement source added that, according to preliminary data, the attacker was drunk. He is currently detained.

We will remind, at the end of December, an employee of one of the capital’s organizations turned to the police, who accused his leader of the attack. According to the man, his employer beat him and then shot him in the face with a gas pistol for refusing to work on the weekend.