Marco Miccoli, former Pd deputy, today in the national direction of the party, wrote to the Giallorossi club asking to speak: “100 years after the event that started the Ventennio, it is an offense to the city”. The fans: “Take the photo from the club’s social networks”

There is controversy over a flag present in the South curve that praises the ‘March on Rome’. To write to the Giallorossi club, asking that it no longer be allowed to enter, is Marco Miccoli, former deputy of the Democratic Party and member of the national management: “I am writing to represent an unacceptable situation that has been occurring for some weeks in the South Curve of the Olympic stadium. On Sundays when Roma play at home, a huge flag appears in the glorious Romanist curve that reads: ‘Rome marches again’, accompanied by a drawing of men dressed in black marching in military style. exactly on October 28, we will be forced to remember the hundredth anniversary of the March on Rome, the event that gave birth to over 20 years of ruthless fascist dictatorship that produced war, hunger, destruction as well as racial and political persecutions, unfortunately accompanied by massacres and genocides . During that march there were violence and murders, party and trade union offices were attacked and our city suffered, already in those days, violence and abuses that were perpetrated. or for the whole twenty years “. See also F1 | Hamilton: "The FIA ​​must assure us impartial commissioners"

Intervene – Miccoli continues: “Rome is anti-fascist, in all our neighborhoods dozens of plaques, stumbling blocks, monuments recall the sacrifice of those who fought to make it free and democratic. We can’t ignore it. That flag that appears every Sunday on the curve. , one of the most beautiful curves in the world for cheering and passion, is an offense to the city, to its martyrs, to our Jewish community, which paid a tremendous price and to its history. The history of Rome. That flag is also a ‘ offense to us fans who love that shirt, those colors and that we make our support felt at every match. It is therefore your duty to intervene.

Fans: “Take the photo from the club’s social networks” – For now, neither by the police nor by the Giallorossi company has been taken any position even if some users, on social networks, have noticed how the flag has also been immortalized in a generic image of a curve appeared on the profiles of the club, requesting that the image be removed. See also Tamberi said yes: it will be at the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade

May 2, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 18:47)

