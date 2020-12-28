The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the number of British tourists to France. A few days before the implementation of Brexit, tourist guides fear the lack of visitors even more.

In the Somme, a department traditionally visited by the British, guides wait for customers. Before the pandemic and Brexit, 250,000 foreign tourists visited memorial sites each year. In the military cemetery of Longueau, the English represent half of Michael Smith’s clientele. “Customers are afraid to travel because of border controls and queues and then there is the loss of the European health card. Without it you have to pay if you get sick or have an accident “, he explains. Guide for twenty-two years, his greatest fear is no longer being able to transmit. “I don’t do this for the money, but to meet the clients“, he assures.

Another concern for Jon Haslock, based in Thiepval, the way of working with his English colleagues could be more complex. Blame it on the limitation of the legal number of working days for British nationals.

Established in France for many years, these professionals must find a solution in order to be able to continue living and working in Europe. For Jon, the answer is obvious “I believe that I will apply for naturalization to be able to continue living in Europe “, he asserts.