The 50s incidence was yesterday, and 35 is supposed to be just a placebo. Markus Söder is secretly working on the no-covid strategy. Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on a plan that makes you shudder.

Look, it works: Up to five people in Bavaria can now register for vaccination with one email address – after the state administration had previously insisted that everyone who wants to be vaccinated must have their own email address. Such bureaucratic nonsense had left many old people who were not familiar with modern forms of communication in despair.

Corona in Bavaria: Söder paves the way to the corona control state

And, to the amazement of many citizens, something else suddenly happens: The borders, which during the asylum crisis were always said to be unsupervised, are strictly controlled. Thousands of police officers are said to prevent the South African, English and the Brazilian mutation – which has been shown as particularly dangerous since yesterday – from crossing the border. But the no-covid movement, whose supporter Prime Minister Söder has now revealed, wants much, much more: a tightening of the lockdown plus controls between areas within the Free State that are severely and less severely affected by the virus.

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur. © Marcus sleep

This would finally pave the way to the control and surveillance corona state. Lockdown strategies of this kind may work in China; for democracies such massive interventions mean ruin. And what for? Anyone who believes they can permanently reduce the incidence to 3, 5 or 10 in the middle of open Europe and in the middle of winter can just as easily make up their mind to eradicate the cold. In the end, he loses both: the fight against the virus – and freedom.

Bavaria is threatened by the Söderkratie – and the once proud state party CSU mutates into a nodding party

The no-covid plan fits in with Söder’s rejection of any step-by-step plan for gradual, criteria-bound easing – and it also fits in with his increasingly authoritarian style of government. It is deeply shocking that in his party, the CSU, there is no outcry against such ideas. Bavaria’s once proud state party has also mutated into a nodding party in which anyone who picks up is harassed. She submitted herself to her boss without contradiction. Free citizens should not do that unless they want to awaken rudely one day in the Söderkratie.

Georg Anastasiadis

Also interesting: “Lockdown without a goal and an end: Dangerous Merkel-Söder course – the plan left speechless”, a comment by Mike Schier.

List of rubric lists: © imago / ipon / Schlaf / fn