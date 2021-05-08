A spectacular show with the participation of 1,000 drones, organized on the eve of the celebration of the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, took place in the sky over the Rzhev Memorial.

The drones “painted” pictures on the military theme, so the order of the Patriotic War appeared in the sky before the audience. At this moment, the drone’s signal lights lit up in different colors, which made the image in the sky even more realistic.

Then the quadcopters lined up in a flock of white birds, or rather several planes. After they portrayed the image of a woman and in the final of the show, the sky was decorated with a white dove of peace.

As noted in the press service of the Tver region, Rzhev activists of the Russian movement of schoolchildren also took part in the preparation of the light performance. The guys were entrusted with the placement of the drones before the start and the loading of the flight mission. In addition, the students also helped to check the readiness of the quadcopters for takeoff.

In June 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the opening of the memorial, first announced the losses of the Red Army in the battles near Rzhev. According to him, these figures were obtained by studying the archives. In the Battle of Rzhev and on the Rzhev salient from October 1941 to March 1943, the Red Army lost 1,154,698 people, including missing and wounded.