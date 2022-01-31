Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the responsibility of safeguarding the physical integrity of all, the Coordination of Civil protection Municipality of Ahome resumed the review operation of canopies and buildings from Los Mochis, especially from The oldest.

Daniel Luna, head of the corporation, acknowledged that the issue is important, especially because there is already a history of roofs that have collapsed and have claimed human lives.

Notifications

He commented that so far more than 250 structural opinions have been issued, and invited the owners of these infrastructures to repair them or, where appropriate, demolish them.

“Right now we have a total of 250 to 300 requirements. Some buildings are already considered for demolition from administrations back. We have made the recommendations, but it is not up to us to do these actions. We have, for example, the old Hotel Hidalgo that I already know that the demolition of this building had already been ordered.”

The official explained on behalf of the unit, the only thing that is done is the review of the infrastructure and based on what results, the call for repair or demolition is made.

Read more: The drought stalks the towns of Sinaloa

“In the event of an incident, the responsibility would fall on the person to whom the recommendation was made at that time. We are not structural specialists, but by sight we can see that the building is not in good condition.”