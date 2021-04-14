The most serious problem in Argentina is its leadership, of all sectors, especially politics, which is what has to set the course. And in that the way in which it is chosen plays an important role. The owners of the pen, in the different political factions, are the ones who choose the candidates that they include in the sheet list. No matter your ability, honesty, vocation of service, etc. What matters is false political loyalty.

That is to say, that they accompany me in the scams turning a blind eye and voting the projects to get them. Then, through elections, we formalize that fraud. In other words, when a project is put together or voted on, whoever does it looks at whoever put it up, or puts it on the list in the next elections. For this reason, the pen must be changed hands, so that those who put a candidate on the list are citizens, whom they must look at when preparing or voting on a project. Until we solve it, we will continue to pay the cost: malnutrition, unemployment, insecurity, inflation, lack of Justice, etc.

One way to solve it would be to improve the PASO, transforming them into PASOPI (Primary, Open, Simultaneous, Mandatory with Individual Application). There, the nomination of the candidates is individual by elective office. And the place that each one occupies in the party list is the one that the people give them with their vote in the primaries. That is, who obtained the most votes and the one who followed in votes and so on.

For the citizen to vote for him, he will have to make himself known, for example in social work in solidarity institutions, making known his solidarity vocation, ability and honesty. To apply for a political party, you have to get endorsements from community members that certify their conditions of suitability, honesty, vocation of service. The amount of the same will be determined by the importance of the position.

Hugo Pallaoro

Coronavirus and Vaccine Concern

Today, the big issue is the lack of vaccines in Argentina. The national government hides itself in that many countries have few vaccines, the city government used to hide itself by saying that it cannot buy vaccines because that corresponds to the national government. Suddenly, the unusual Chief of Staff, after having repeatedly reiterated the government monopoly on vaccines, says that if someone wants to buy vaccines, they can do so. For the normal inhabitant, everything sounds, like everything that happens, contradictory, full of nonsense and lies.

Now the City Government – late, like the national government – may start to think about seeing how vaccines can be bought, and they will do so with the fear that they will be accused of favoring the private economic system, without being aware -or yes- they can do it without asking for kickbacks or bribes of any kind.

But no one, no politician or government, spoke or had in mind that for many years it has been planned in different countries acting on contracts established based on public-private agreements. Of course, avoiding the risks of a country run by corrupt people.

Presumably there are businessmen or business groups related to the health sector and especially vaccination, who can invest to get vaccines and apply them with a coordinated comprehensive plan, offering them at a logical price to those associated with prepaid medicines, contributing a part to the stock from which they feed for popular vaccination.

So many of us have been vaccinated against influenza and pneumonia. However, there will be many who will say that business is being done with vaccines, or with health, but it is the eternal stupidity that sustains the criterion of equalizing down, for the enjoyment of a government that yearns to be totalitarian.

Thomas Dagnino

At this dramatic point of pandemic at the local level, it is appropriate to start asking for the resignation not only of the highly questioned Minister of Health, but also of President Fernández himself, whose greatest, primary moral, human and institutional obligation was -from the first day- ensure the purchase and receipt in time and form of vaccines against Covid-19. His biased and myopic geopolitical vision is the main cause of past, present and future national tragedy.

And this – attentive to the order of priorities hypocritically declared by himself and his political allies – is his undeniable and inexcusable responsibility as a representative of the Executive Power.

Adrian Klas

Opposition politicians, determined to hit the government with the issue of the pandemic; that it has little impact on it since the situation does not differ much from most countries; Although they warn the infiltration of campers in key positions of the State such as Justice, schools and universities (eg: Boudou), the media, they do not repair the infiltration of the security forces and especially the Armed Forces, without which a dictatorial government cannot be sustained.

As we obsess over the pandemic, antipatria works tirelessly under the table.

Jorge Clariá

I am addressing the President of our beloved Argentina, given the desperate situation prevailing in hospitals and clinics throughout the country, with their personnel at the limit of their strength and with the latent danger of contagion at all times, I would like to know if the The health systems of the different Armed Forces are doing their part, that is, contributing their hospitals and medical personnel to fight the scourge.

The Armed Forces are not only to fight against a foreign invasion, but also to collaborate and help in internal problems that arise at any time (epidemics or pandemics, internal commotion, etc.). If this is not the case, I request and demand as a citizen that contributes all the taxes that I must pay, that all these systems come into operation immediately.

Pedro A. Crespo

I am 78 years old. On March 31, I went to the Parque Roca coronavirus vaccination center, in Capital, with the duly assigned shift.

The nurse did not want to give me the vaccine because I am allergic to dipyrone. He consulted a doctor. The doctor came to see me and said that I couldn’t risk giving myself the injection because – he claimed – I didn’t even have Decadron in case of an allergic reaction. He added that they were going to contact me again for a vaccination in the hospital, with greater security measures.

I keep waiting and my fear is to run out of vaccine, because I received a communication from Line 147 asking me to complete a satisfaction survey, as if it were already listed as vaccinated. Was my vaccine given to someone else? No one deserves to go through this anguish.

Maria Luz Ferreiro

