According to the statement to be issued by senior officials of NATO and the European Union on Tuesday:

The agreement is a major turning point for Euro-Atlantic security and stability. It proves more than ever the importance of transatlantic relations and entails greater cooperation between the EU and NATO.

As the security threats and challenges we face grow in scope and scale, we will take our partnership to a higher level.

The statement points to addressing “growing geostrategic competition,” protecting critical infrastructures, and dealing with threats from emerging technologies and in space as important areas for deepening cooperation.

The two bodies play an integrated, coherent and mutual role in promoting international peace, and pledge to better mobilize their political, economic and military strength.

The joint declaration, the first since 2018, notes that the alliance “remains the pillar of collective defense” for its members and the Euro-Atlantic region, stressing: “We recognize the value of a stronger European defense that contributes positively to global security.”

The text will bear the signatures of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

There are 21 countries out of 27 in the European Union are also members of NATO and Sweden and Finland are currently seeking to join this organization.

Since the start of the Ukrainian war, Washington has strengthened its forces in Europe to more than 100,000, as NATO is conducting the largest reorganization of its defenses since the end of the Cold War.