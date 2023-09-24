New York (AFP) – Professional hairstylists and makeup artists work in the shadows of celebrities to make them shine on the red carpet, but the historic strike of American screenwriters and actors is emptying their schedules and their savings, against the backdrop of a deeper crisis in their profession. .

Photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brooke Shields, Keri Russell, Anna Kendrick and many other stars of television series and the big screen accumulate in the portfolio of Matthew Monzon, a 52-year-old hairdresser who has lived in New York since 1997. Since The scriptwriters, and especially the actors, went on strike to demand better remuneration from the studios and a framework that regulates the use of artificial intelligence in the sector, they were left without work.

“My savings are running out,” he summarizes. “I’m lucky, I’ve managed to pay my health insurance and my rent. I’m fine, but my finances are dwindling,” he says, while offering his support to the movement, because “actors and authors must be paid what they deserve.”

“30 kilos”

American actors and screenwriters protest as part of the strike for better pay in front of the offices of HBO and Amazon, on August 22, 2023 © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The strike is having repercussions on an entire ecosystem, which depends on the Hollywood industry: costume designers, makeup artists, stylists, hairdressers, etc.

This week negotiations between studio heads and screenwriters resumed, but progress is slow. Actress Drew Barrymore was scheduled to resume her “Drew Barrymore Show” on CBS last Monday, but she eventually backed out, accused of lack of solidarity with the strikers.

Under these conditions, the daily life of Rebecca Restrepo, who jumps from a television studio to a hotel with her “30 kilo” suitcases of makeup and lighting in her arms, has taken a complete turnaround.

“There has been no work since July. Zero. Right now I have a personal client, a multimillionaire. But that is very rare,” explains this makeup artist, who lives in Queens, New York.

After covid

Actress Margot Robbie in Los Angeles, July 9, 2023 © Michael Tran / AFP/Files

“The situation is really difficult because, with the pandemic, we stopped working for a year and a half. We were trying to live from day to day, and now the strike is killing us,” he says.

The vast majority of these beauty artisans work as freelancers, with the help of an artistic agency that manages their client portfolio and organizes their agenda.

Many worked in fashion before moving into the world of film in the 2000s. They describe their work as an art that adapts to circumstances. However, competition is increasingly tougher and working conditions are increasingly difficult, leading them to wonder about the future of their profession.

“Far West”

“It’s the Far West,” summarizes Restrepo.

Actors and screenwriters on strike protest outside the offices of HBO and Amazon, on August 22, 2023 in New York © ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Files

With Instagram, filters and retouching, “everyone thinks they’re a makeup artist,” an evolution that, in her opinion, is driving prices down.

“The rates (paid by productions) have been reduced to a tenth of what they were” before the arrival of streaming platforms, says Matin Maulawizada, a makeup artist based in New York for 26 years, who has worked for Angelina. Jolie and Claire Danes, among others.

At 59 years old, he hopes to join the New York union of audiovisual and theatrical makeup artists and hairdressers, to benefit from the conditions negotiated with production studios and Broadway theaters.

He has also launched an initiative on Instagram, “Beauty4beautyproject”, to encourage beauty brands to support professionals affected by the strike, like him.

Marco Santini, who styles the hair of actresses Lucy Liu, Uma Thurman and Jessica Chastain, is more pessimistic, convinced that artificial intelligence will deal a mortal blow to his profession.

“When you have an avatar, you don’t need a hairdresser,” he says.