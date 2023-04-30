In a London market everything is ready for the coronation of Charles III: key chains, spoons and sewing thimbles with the image of the new king. However, there is a lack of customers, who seem less than enthusiastic about the event.

The coronation of Charles and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. That of his mother, Elizabeth II, in 1953, featured a pompous ceremony and enormous popular fervor. But few traces remain of that national momentum.

A poll taken in mid-April showed that two-thirds of Britons are not interested in the event.

“People buy less than they did in the Jubilee” of Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign last year, laments Kirtesh Patel, who sells memorabilia dedicated to the new monarch at Walthamstow Market in north-east London.

Mugs with a portrait of Charles and the phrase “The Coronation of Her Majesty” are sold for 6 pounds (the equivalent of 7.5 dollars or 37.50 reais in current values) and key chains for 3 (about 18.75 reais in current values).

“People are less interested in this king,” says the 44-year-old Indian trader.

The sovereign who passed away in September, aged 96, was extremely popular. But her heir is an elderly king, aged 74, and his marriage to Camilla is far from the glamor of her son William with Catherine.

The seller also mentions inflation above 10%, which affects millions of Britons and changes the order of their priorities.

– “It costs a lot” –

Near her shop, Carole McNeil, an 82-year-old retired teacher, clarifies early on that she is not “anti-monarchy” and that she will accompany the coronation.

The teacher reports, however, that she feels “uncomfortable” because the ceremony “costs a lot” for the country, even though it is much more modest than the 1953 ceremony.

For Carole McNeil, the royal family should do more. “When you hear about all the money they have, they should pay it themselves,” she protests.

Rose Vetich declares herself “Republican” and excludes the possibility of attending the coronation. “If the weather is good, I’ll go for a walk in the countryside to try not to think about the monarchy”, says this 49-year-old teacher and researcher.

Your opinion is in the minority. 58% of Britons maintain their support for the monarchy and just 26% would like an elected head of state, according to a recent poll.

So there are also those, like Peter Haseldine, who look forward to the weekend’s celebrations.

This retired accountant was present in 1953, at just five years old, on the Mall, the avenue that starts from Buckingham Palace, to celebrate the accession to the throne of Elizabeth II. “What a crowd!” he recalls.

“Long live the king!” proclaims his wife Lynn Jones, a retired civil servant, proud to present herself as a “great supporter of the monarchy”.

His house is decorated with flags bearing the image of Charles III. “The older generation is more supportive” of the Crown, he admits.

Several generations away, 25-year-old Louisa Keight hasn’t “yet” had time to think about all this.

“It may” be that you accompany the ceremony because it can be interesting “from an academic or historical point of view”, he says.

Like many Britons, she is neither for nor against the monarchy. “It’s a tricky situation,” she says.