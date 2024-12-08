Without Vinícius and with Mbappé in a dormant state, Real Madrid’s beacon is Bellingham, which is beginning to recover the exuberance and goals of the previous season. He begins to solve the team’s problems, helped by the invigorating effect of goals. He transmitted very little before the first goal and improved with each of the following ones. With the wind of the result in our favor, even Mbappé regained his tone. He scored the third with all the ingredients of the best Mbappé: powerful start and confidence in finishing.

Continue reading…

#shadow #Bellingham #Santiago #Segurola