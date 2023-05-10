Minister of Indigenous Peoples also wants the foundation to remain in the portfolio; “there is no fairer, more suitable place”

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajaraasked this Wednesday (10.May.2023) that the Senate support Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) so that the foundation continues with the attribution of demarcating indigenous lands.

“I am making an appeal so that, when this measure arrives here, you can articulate it with your peers, senators, so that this attribution can remain in Funai [de demarcar terras indígenas]”, he said. Guajajara made the statement during a hearing at the Senate Human Rights Commission.

According to the minister, “there is no fairer, more suitable place” than Funai to decide on the topic. Guajajara mentioned projects that try to make the demarcation of indigenous lands go to the Ministry of Justice. The minister asked for support from the Senate in the government’s configuration to leave the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples independent and Funai under the umbrella of the portfolio.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already said that it will demarcate all indigenous lands in the country by the end of its current mandate, in 2026.

YANOMAMI CRISIS

The minister also spoke about the crisis in the Yanomami territory, in Roraima. She promised long-term actions to ensure the rights of the indigenous population.

The Yanomami are experiencing a humanitarian crisis. The indigenous territory suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria.

Guajajara also listed the actions carried out in the Yanomami indigenous land by inter-ministerial operations since January:

43 arrests made;

BRL 138 million blocked;

40 search and seizure warrants;

70 ferries, 18 planes, 2 helicopters, 12 vessels, 169 engines and 33 power generators out of use;

735 kilos of cassiterite seized;

327 immobilized camps; It is

2 unused logistical support ports.

“All the damage experienced by the Yanomami people is something that stains the history of our country”, said the minister.

Last Saturday (April 29), 1 indigenous person died and 2 others were injured during an attack by prospectors on the Uxiú community, located in Yanomami territory, in Roraima.

This Wednesday (May 10), Guajajara criticized mining activities on indigenous lands. “We are seeing the result of mining in indigenous territories. It is not the practice of indigenous peoples to practice mining, prospecting.”