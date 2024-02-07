Senator says that it was Congress who allowed the Court to act in its current form; former minister will take up a seat at the Court

The former Minister of Justice and Senator, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), said this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that he did not understand the “estrangement” of congressmen with the fact that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) judges deputies and senators. The statement was given in the plenary of the Upper House.

“The National Congress that allowed the Supreme Court to prosecute and judge parliamentarians without the need for authorization from the respective House”he stated.

Dino resumed his mandate as senator on February 1st of this year after leaving the Ministry of Justice, replaced by Ricardo Lewandowski. In December, his name was approved by the Senate to occupy a seat on the STF. He takes office as minister on February 22. He was nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

During about an hour of speech, the senator said he was concerned about what he called “false solutions” to the Court. “The idea that the Senate is almost morally obliged to vote on the impeachment of a STF minister”cited.

Recently, authorization was given by the STF to search the offices of 2 congressmen: Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, and deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ).

Dino's speech clashes with pressure from leaders of the opposition due to a public position taken by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), about searches within Congress. Both do not want to open a public debate on the topic.

In addition to defending the STF, Dino also defended his future colleague Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the Court. According to the senator, the personal attacks on the minister “they are unfair and dangerous”.

“I ask: are Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decisions irrevocable? No. What was Minister Alexandre de Moraes' decision that was reviewed by the Supreme Court plenary? None. So why make a personal attack on the minister, if the decisions are supported by the plenary?”asked the former Minister of Justice.