US Senator Ted Cruz called Biden a spineless jellyfish who should not be voted for

The support of US President Joe Biden and his re-election for a second term will lead to a third world war. About it on air show Verdict warned U.S. Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas.

According to him, in order to avoid war, Americans should not vote for “such a spineless jellyfish like Biden” in the presidential election. The politician noted that “no commander-in-chief in his right mind would prioritize the defense of the nation by destroying a school meteorological probe that was mistaken for a Chinese spy balloon.” So he commented on the information that one of the balloons shot down in the sky over the United States could be a school science circle ball worth less than $ 20.

Cruz also drew attention to Biden’s visit to Ukraine. He laughed at the president’s desire to “look cool” as he walked the streets with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the sound of an air raid siren.

Cruz is tipped to run for the presidency. As Fox News wrote, the senator is one of the party rivals of the former head of the White House, Donald Trump.

Joe Biden became the oldest US president in history, on November 20, 2022 he turned 80 years old. Critics regularly find a reason to ridicule the head of state – whether it’s a “handshake into the void” or a cheat sheet for a meeting.