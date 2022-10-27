During a meeting of the Security Council, Nebenzia said that the United Nations is the only body empowered to request investigations in conflict areas.

He added: “There are documented attempts by the United States, Britain, France, as well as Germany, with the aim of providing direct and individual instructions to the United Nations Secretariat, to impose an investigation into Western allegations and allegations.”

The Russian delegate continued: “These documented Western attempts are a violation of Article 100 of the Charter of the United Nations, which emphasizes respect for the organization’s General Secretariat and avoiding pressure on its employees to carry out their tasks.”

On the other hand, the US Deputy Representative to the Security Council, Robert Wood, accused Russia of violating the sanctions resolution against Iran by concluding the deal for the drones used in Ukraine, threatening the United Nations and distorting the facts.

Wood said: “There is a violation of Security Council Resolution 2231, which was adopted in July 2015 after the nuclear agreement with Iran. All member states, including Russia, voted in favor of the resolution, and Moscow was present in negotiating the details of its drafting.”

And the US diplomat continued, “What is happening now is that Russia and Iran have violated the resolution. Iran has provided Russia with drones to sow destruction and panic among Ukrainian civilians.”

And last week, the White House said that Tehran had provided Russia with drones for use in the war against Ukraine.

Under the 2015 resolution, the ban on conventional weapons on Iran remained in effect until October 2020.

But Ukraine and Western powers say the decision still includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies, until October 2023, that could include the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones.