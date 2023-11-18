Argentina is holding this Sunday (19) the second round of its presidential election, in which a candidate with little political experience (the only elected position he held was national deputy, for which he was elected in 2021) faces a political phenomenon of almost 80 years.

Libertarian Javier Milei leads the majority of polls for this Sunday’s dispute, but his opponent, the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, appears first in several other surveys – which demonstrates that, despite Argentina’s dramatic economic situation, his election cannot be discarded because the candidate is supported by the strength of Peronism.

A political current created by Juan Domingo Perón, who was president of Argentina for three periods between the 1940s and 70s, the movement won six of the nine presidential elections held in the country since redemocratization in 1983.

The only ones who “broke” this hegemony were Raúl Alfonsín (winner in 1983), Fernando de la Rúa (elected in 1999, resigned in 2001 and the period of his mandate was completed by Peronist politicians) and Mauricio Macri (2015).

The first two were from the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and the third, from the Republican Proposal (PRO), two parties that, united in the Together for Change coalition, this year did not even manage to reach the second round: Patricia Bullrich, the coalition’s candidate, was third place in the vote in October.

Among Peronist candidates and presidents since 1983, the difference in profiles indicates the heterogeneous character of this political current. Carlos Menem, elected in 1989 and re-elected in 1995, defended a more liberal economic model. In 2003, he tried to return to the Casa Rosada and went to the second round with fellow Peronist Néstor Kirchner – who became president because Menem withdrew from the race.

This year, Massa had as one of his opponents in the first round the also Peronist Juan Schiaretti, from the anti-Kirchnerist wing of Peronism.

In contrast to the liberal model defended by Menem, Kirchnerism, a supporter of large state intervention in the economy, subsidies and social programs, has become the predominant trend of Peronism in the last 20 years: in addition to Néstor’s single mandate (2003-2007), his wife and later widow, Cristina, was elected president twice (2007 and 2011) and vice president once (2019).

The period was also marked by persecution of the press critical of Peronism, attempts to interfere in the Judiciary and corruption: in December last year, Cristina Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office due to irregularities in the granting of 51 public works for businessman Lázaro Báez in the province of Santa Cruz, political cradle of Kirchnerism, during the presidencies of Néstor and hers.

Massa defends an administration with greater fiscal rigor, but in practice this is not what he did. During the presidential campaign, he adopted populist measures such as freezing fuel prices and paying bonuses to the population.

When the Peronist took over the Ministry of Economy, in August last year, interannual inflation in Argentina was at 64%. Earlier this week, it was revealed that inflation in October was 142.7% accumulated over 12 months.

Other data that expose the Argentine economic fiasco are poverty, which currently affects 40% of the population, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection that Argentina will experience the sixth GDP retraction in ten years in 2023.

How can the Minister of Economy of a country in these conditions manage to reach a presidential election with a chance of winning?

Peronist welfare, of course, is one of the explanations. In an interview with People’s Gazette, Carlos Augusto Medrado, member of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep), pointed out three other reasons. The first is the cohesion and articulation of Peronism, even with different internal currents.

“Peronism is a group that brings together multiple forces, from the left to the center-right. It’s something difficult to understand, Argentines themselves cannot explain exactly what Peronism is. But they are good at ‘arrival’, they are organized, they have their inspectors, and Milei does not have this structure”, stated Medrado.

The second point, highlighted the lawyer, is Massa’s profile as a “professional politician”, who knows how to make connections within his political current and with opponents.

The third issue, Medrado pointed out, is that Massa has managed to exploit, in the campaign and in debates, the fear that a large part of the Argentine electorate has regarding Milei’s proposals, such as the dollarization of the economy and the end of the Central Bank.

“A victory for Massa would not come because of his merits, but because of Milei’s mistakes. As he explores this issue of fear and the controversial agendas that Milei proposes, at the same time that society wants change, it ends up being afraid of the change that his opponent proposes”, said the lawyer.

On Sunday night, Argentina and the world will know whether this strategy worked – and whether Peronist hegemony will come to an end or not.