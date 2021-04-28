D.he worldwide chip shortage will probably cost Ford half of the production in the current second quarter. In the year as a whole, 1.1 million fewer vehicles would be produced, the American carmaker announced when the business figures were presented on Wednesday. In the first quarter it was 17 percent. Ten percent will then be lost in the second half of the year. A complete solution to the problem is likely to take until the coming year. The second largest automaker in the United States posted net income of $ 3.3 billion in the first quarter, the highest since 2011. The pre-tax profit of $ 4.8 billion was actually a record. The Ford share initially lost 3.5 percent after the trading day.

Like almost all carmakers worldwide, Ford has been struggling with delivery bottlenecks for computer chips for months and had to temporarily stop production in several factories. This also affected the highly profitable pick-up and Ford bestseller F-150, which makes a large part of the profit in good times. The cost of production downtime is already included in the automaker’s forecast, according to which the chip crisis could reduce profits by one to 2.5 billion dollars this year.

The problems hit American and European manufacturers alike in the midst of the ramp-up of electromobility. Ford recently announced plans to convert its Cologne plant into a European center for battery cars for a billion dollars. The group recently accelerated its electric offensive again despite high losses and plans to invest around 22 billion dollars in new battery and hybrid vehicles by 2025.

Ford restructured its European business a few years ago and cut thousands of jobs. In contrast to rival General Motors, who sold its European subsidiary Opel to the French PSA group a few years ago, Ford continues to focus on European business. To this end, the Americans have entered into an alliance with Volkswagen and are using its architecture for electric cars.