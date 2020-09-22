The loneliness of Benzema. We have commented in these same lines how alone Karim Benzema is assuming the offensive responsibility of Real Madrid on his shoulders. Especially in regard to the relationship with the goal, the most important object and purpose of this game. The fact that Sergio Ramos himself became the team’s second top scorer last year clearly implies that the contribution of more attacking players who want to reach the goal is necessary.

Little variety. A team with few footballers stepping on the rival area becomes a relatively comfortable opponent to defend, in a predictable team, despite having talented troops. In Donosti, Madrid had a magnificent management in the circulation of the ball in the first half, forcing Real Sociedad to defend very close to Remiro and reaching positions where it seemed that the danger could be real; but it was not like that. Lack of verticality.

Extremes without arrival. Except for Vinicius, who did offer some offensive aggression for the one-on-one, the rest of the attackers did not show much fang. Zidane opted for extremes like Rodrygo and Vinicius himself and, when you have pure extremes with speed and overflow, this should be the premise in his game: verticality, daring and depth, to later load the area with second-line people. That’s how I understand a 1-4-2-3-1 with wingers, a fast, vertical team that loads the area with many footballers at the same time.

Lack of depth. Another problem that Real Madrid had in the second half was the lack of depth. We barely saw Carvajal or Mendy win the baseline, cutting inside or outside, or the interiors looking for breakthroughs in breaking behind the txuri-urdin defensive line when Imanol’s men got together and completely closed the interior corridors.

General improvement I understand that it is very complex to change the nature of a footballer, that the vocation of wanting to reach the goal is there or not, but everyone must add something in this aspect because a season should not be repeated with so few goals in favor; it would be necessary to be an almost invulnerable block defending its own framework, as it happened in the last League. All this waiting for Hazard to show where his records can be in terms of goals and assists as a white footballer. And Asensio, a boy who does have a goal and who must take not one, but three steps forward to be one of the offensive leaders of this Real Madrid.