He did it! Andres Hurtado He was crowned the winner of two statuettes at the 2023 Martín Fierro Latino Awards gala, held last Monday, November 27 at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami. A few weeks ago, it was learned that the host of ‘Sábado con Andrés’ was nominated in three categories and competed with other important figures on international television. For this reason, the Panamericana TV host decided to travel to the United States to participate in this ceremony in which he was accompanied by his daughters Josetty and Génesis. In this note, he knows how the controversial presenter celebrated.

What did Andrés Hurtado say after winning the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards?

Through their social networks, Josetty and Genesis Hurtado They announced that their father Andres Hurtado won two awards at the 2023 Martín Fierro Latino Awards. The young women published their father’s emotion on their Instagram accounts, after receiving their first statuette in the best TV production category and the second for best style and performance in driving and platforms .

Given this triumph, Andrés was encouraged to say a few words for his followers. “This Martín Fierro is going to Peru”he pointed.

How did Andrés Hurtado celebrate his victory at the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards?

In the same style as Messi, Andres Hurtado He was encouraged to celebrate, lying in his bed and with his awards, the victory he achieved at the 2023 Martín Fierro Latino Awards. Josetty Hurtado showed a curious video in which the TV host is seen sleeping with his statuettes, as he did Lionel Messi after Argentina won the World Cup at the World Cup in Qatar.