The room of the clinic in which Costanzo died is the same one in which Sinisa Mihajlovic breathed her last in December

Two of the well-known personalities in Italy who recently lost their lives, despite being distant from each other, still shared something. The hospital room in which Maurizio Costanzo died on 24 February is the same one in which he breathed his last, last December, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

I am very sad days those that the whole of Italy is experiencing. In fact, on February 24th, one of the greatest authors, journalists and well-known faces of Italian entertainment in recent decades, Maurizio Costanzo, passed away forever.

The TV presenter passed away at the age of 84 for complications following an operation he had undergone in the past few weeks.

His death was unexpected, taking into account that the routine operation had gone very well and he remained vigilant until the last days. So much so that he was able to enjoy the last Sanremo festival from his hospital bed.

Lots of i messages of love and condolences that these days have appeared on social networks or aired on TV. The most important personalities of TV, cinema, entertainment, but also politics and sport, have all had words of immense esteem for him.

The sad fate that linked Costanzo and Sinisa Mihajlovic

Maurizio Costanzo was admitted to the clinic Paideia International Hospital of Rome and that’s where his heart stopped beating forever.

Ironically, the same room in which Maurizio was hospitalized and in which he took his last breaths, only a few weeks earlier he had also hosted another great character, this time from sport, who flew to heaven too soon.

This is Sinisa Mihajlovic, former footballer of Lazio and Sampdoria and Serbian coach of Bologna and Milan.

Sinisa fought against the myeloid leukemia since 2019 and despite a marrow transplant and early recovery, he relapsed in early 2022.

Since then he had never recovered and last December he was hospitalized in the Roman clinic, where he passed away forever on the 16th at the age of just 53leaving his wife Arianna and their 5 children in utter despair.