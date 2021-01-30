The head of the Samara region, Dmitry Azarov, declared January 31 a day of mourning for those killed in an accident with a minibus near Syzran, reports RIA News, referring to the press service of the regional government.

The incident happened on Friday evening at the 873rd kilometer of the M-5 “Ural” motorway near the village of Zaborovka. 12 people became victims of road accidents. A few more people, including a child, suffered.

Among the dead were 10 residents of the Ulyanovsk region. In this regard, mourning also announced in this region. This decision was made by the Ulyanovsk governor Sergei Morozov.

According to preliminary data, a DAF truck driver allowed a semi-trailer to skid and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Citroen minibus.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the accident, the investigation will be conducted by the central office of the Investigative Committee.