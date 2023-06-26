Two people died and three were injured as a result of a collision between a car and a truck at 1086 km of the M-5 Ural highway in the Sergievsky district of the Samara region. This was announced on Monday, June 26, in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region in the social network “In contact with”.

The accident happened at 15:26. A 53-year-old driver of a Hyundai car and a 14-year-old female passenger died at the scene of the collision. A 46-year-old woman and children aged 14 and 9 who were injured in the accident were taken to a medical facility.

The investigative-operational group and the leadership of the territorial police department and the regional traffic police, who arrived at the scene of the accident, find out all the circumstances of the incident.

The inspection staff recommends that drivers observe the established speed limit and be extremely careful on the road, choosing a safe distance and interval between cars.

Earlier on the same day, an accident occurred in the Rostov region – a car overturned into a ditch on the highway. As a result of the accident, one person died, another was taken to the hospital. And on June 25 In the Sverdlovsk region, the driver of an Infiniti car did not choose a safe speed, because of which the SUV ended up in a ditch and rolled over. A woman and two children were injured.