Near Samara, a light-engine aircraft made a hard landing, the incident occurred in the area of ​​the village of Semenovka, reports the regional press service Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to rescuers, there was one person on board the aircraft at the time of the accident – the pilot, currently in the hospital.

As the press service clarified, the plane made a hard landing while attempting to take off, as a result of which the vessel received mechanical damage, while no subsequent fire occurred. It is noted that there are no casualties or destruction on the ground, and representatives of emergency services are now working on the spot.

Meanwhile, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, investigators are investigating the crash of an amphibious plane, which killed two people.