Harvesting grain crops began in six districts of the Ryazan region. This was announced on Tuesday, July 26, by the regional Ministry of Agriculture.

As noted 62INFO.ru, harvesting began in Alexander Nevsky, Mikhailovsky, Korablinsky, Ryazhsky, Sapozhkovsky, Saraevsky districts. Now more than 50 combines are working in the fields. At the peak of the campaign, their number will increase to 1600.

“Test harvesting shows that winter wheat yields are expected to be higher this season than in 2021. The moisture content of the grain is 15-20%, the resulting grain is dried on grain drying equipment,” the department said.

In total, in 2022, the region plans to harvest grain on an area of ​​724.5 thousand hectares. This is 3% more than last year’s figure, and the highest in 24 years.

