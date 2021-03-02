In the village of Butyrki, Lipetsk region, the prosecutor’s office was asked to pay attention to the close location of the school and the cemetery, which is why children and teachers are forced to watch the funeral under the windows of the educational institution. This is reported by REN TV.

Many parents complained that schoolchildren observe funeral processions during lessons, sometimes even being distracted from classes. “The dead world is the kingdom of the dead. We go there and commemorate. But it shouldn’t be near the school anyway, ”she emphasized from the mothers of the students.

It is noted that the school and the cemetery have long been in the neighborhood, but recently the graves have come close to the building of the educational institution. Local officials suggested that a high fence would eventually be built between the school and the cemetery. However, a new building for her will not be erected.

Earlier it was reported that schoolchildren from Britain were asked to plan their own funerals. The children had to tell what flowers they want to see on their grave, who would be invited to parting and what music should be played there.