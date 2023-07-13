In the village of Shaydurikha, Sverdlovsk region, a fire engulfed 40 houses

In the village of Shaydurikha, the Nevyansk urban district of the Sverdlovsk region, a fire engulfed 40 houses. About it informs portal 66.ru.

The fire started on the territory of the recreation center, from there the fire spread through the crowns of trees to the village, where about 300 people live. Residents were evacuated by buses.

140 rescuers and 46 pieces of equipment, including a helicopter, are fighting the fire. The situation is complicated by dry weather with gusty winds.