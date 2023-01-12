Frozen water tower to be cleaned in Leningrad Region

The authorities of the Leningrad Region have promised to clean up an icy water tower in the village of Sarka. Local residents fear that the ice-covered building will collapse, writes “Climb”.

The press service of Lenoblvodokanal noted that the tower had not been used for a long time. At the moment, the issue of its dismantling is being decided. “The water supply system works through a frequency converter. The tower is not used for firefighting,” the ministry said.

It is planned to clean the structure in the Russian village with the onset of warming. On the frames published on the network, you can see that the tower was covered with a thick layer of ice, large icicles formed on one of its parts.

Earlier it was reported that the entrance of an apartment building in Nizhny Novgorod was covered with ice. The reason for the accumulation of ice was the leakage of pipes. According to residents, this situation has been observed for at least three years in a row.