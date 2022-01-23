Residents of the village of Domna in the Trans-Baikal Territory began to shoot stray dogs on their own after the death of a seven-year-old girl. About it informs “Chita.Ru”.

The fact that the animals killed the child became known the day before, on January 22. A spontaneous memorial appeared at the site of the incident. People all day carry flowers and soft toys to the school where the girl studied and to the wasteland where she died.

“In Domna, just now they went to shoot dogs. Ordinary people,” said one of the local residents.

Several other people said they heard gunshots.

Earlier, the Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, ordered a payment from the regional budget to the family of the deceased child. It was also reported that the Ministry of Health of the Russian region would provide psychological support, and the region would bear the costs associated with the burial of the girl.