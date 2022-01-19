The Crimean authorities have again tightened restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus infection. On Wednesday, the corresponding changes were made to the decree of the head of the republic on high alert and published on site authorities of the Russian region.

In accordance with the document, from January 24, 2022 and until further notice, a mandatory self-isolation regime is introduced for some local residents. The restriction will affect citizens over the age of 60 and those with chronic diseases.

They can leave their places of residence only in case of urgent need, to the place of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as to the store.

In addition, heads of organizations and enterprises are recommended to transfer 50 percent of employees to remote work. Professional medical examinations of adults and children are also suspended.

According to the operational headquarters on January 19, 33,899 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia over the past day, 199 of them in Crimea. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,899,411.