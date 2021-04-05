In the Krasnodar Territory, they decided to get rid of the sign at the station in the village of Gaiduk. Questions were raised by the interpretation of the name of the place in English, which literally translates as “Gay duck”. This is reported by “Rise”.

The transliteration of the name in the Russian region was noticed by representatives of the publication. They noticed that the translators had written Gayduck on the tablet in English. As a result, the name began to consist of two words: gay, which translates into Russian as “gay” and duck – “duck”.

The result of the transfer was commented on by the press service of the North Caucasian Railway (NKR). According to representatives, no one complained about the plate, however, due to an incorrect translation, they promised to change it. “There were no complaints about this. But, probably, it is necessary to change, since it is wrong. We can initiate and change ourselves, no questions asked. Apparently, this was done a long time ago, most likely for the Olympics. We have had cases when the signs were changed, ”noted the employees of the North Caucasus Railways.

In November 2020, the Austrian village of Fucking decided to change its name to Fugging due to the ridicule of tourists. It began to attract attention due to the similarity in spelling with a dirty word in English. In the village, they began to notice incorrect jokes in their address, and tourists specially came to take pictures in front of the sign with the name.

