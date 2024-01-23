The authorities of the Altai Republic wanted to pay for denunciations of drunk drivers

The head of the Altai Republic, Oleg Khorokhordin, introduced a bill into the regional parliament, according to which it is proposed to pay local residents for denunciations to the police about one category of violators – drunk drivers. The document was published on website regional government.

If the bill is adopted, the size and procedure for payment of monetary compensation will be determined by the government of the republic. They wanted to allocate funds for this from the regional budget.

Previously, a similar initiative was put forward by the authorities of the Perm region. There, it is proposed to pay five thousand rubles for denunciations of drunk drivers. The money will be transferred after the State Traffic Inspectorate confirms the information received about the violator.

In addition, in October 2023, it became known that in the Yaroslavl region they will pay those who report spitting in public places, throwing garbage outside trash cans, and illegally posting notices. For denunciation, residents of the region will receive 70 percent of the fine.