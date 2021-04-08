The Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov opposed the extension of the preferential mortgage program in the region at 6.5 percent per annum. The authorities fear that such measures will lead to higher house prices. Reported by RIA News…

Alikhanov called the situation on the local real estate market “very difficult” and suggested that the issue with the development of the program be gradually resolved. “For our region, I probably do not see much sense in this, because I am afraid that all this may lead to an increase in prices. I think that some gradual cooling is necessary, speaking about the regional market, ”Alikhanov explained.

According to the governor, the rise in housing prices may negatively affect the development of the social sphere and affect the birth rate. Alikhanov noted that at the birth of children, the authorities pay the Russians a certain amount, which earlier could have been paid for 40-50 percent of the cost of an apartment. Recently, however, the effect of support has diminished significantly.

The preferential mortgage program was launched in April 2020 as a support measure during the spread of the coronavirus. According to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, it was possible to purchase housing in a new building on preferential terms. However, the maximum loan amount was limited: in Moscow and St. Petersburg it amounted to eight million rubles, in other regions of Russia – three million rubles each.

