Olga Pavlova, Chairperson of the Belgorod Regional Duma, explained the state procurement for servicing the VIP lounge of Belgorod International Airport on her page in “In contact with”…

As Pavlova explained, the airport provides services to organizations only on the basis of an agreement, which is why the regional duma entered into this contract. She stressed that this is only about servicing official delegations, and not about trips of local deputies. “If someone needs a VIP-hall, then only at their own expense,” she added.