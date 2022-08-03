“Kommersant”: in the Saratov region they wanted to fine for scooters abandoned in the wrong places

In the Saratov region, they decided to fine clients of kicksharing (rental of electric scooters) and bike rentals that leave rented equipment in the wrong places. Deputy Konstantin Denisov proposed to punish for this, who applied with a legislative initiative to the legislature of the region. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

For the first such offense, the user wants to be punished with a fine in the amount of 500 to one thousand rubles, in case of repeated violation, the fines increase to two to five thousand rubles. We are talking about bicycles, scooters and electric scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, segways and unicycles. The explanatory note states that the bill is “aimed at improving the comfort of the urban environment.”

They want to ban vehicles from being left and placed in green areas and flower beds, in places of military graves, on monuments and memorials, as well as on sidewalks less than 1.5 meters wide (except for places specially equipped for this purpose). Public discussions on changes to the landscaping rules will end on August 15.

On June 30, it was reported that the traffic police promised to deal with the rules for using electric scooters by the end of 2022.

In July, the head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Research Center for Road Safety, Police Colonel Dmitry Mitroshin, said that in Russia, teaching children to ride electric scooters should be included in the school curriculum. According to Mitroshin, there is no doubt about the need for such training.