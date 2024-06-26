In the Primorsky Territory, it was allowed to remove the governor with the status of a foreign agent early

In Primorsky Krai, it was allowed to remove the governor early if he is recognized as a foreign agent. The corresponding amendment was made to the charter of the Russian region. The decision was adopted in three readings at a meeting of the regional legislative assembly, writes “Climb”.

During the discussion, the question arose about how this amendment correlates with the Constitution and the right of the people to choose a governor. In particular, one of the deputies wondered whether the Constitutional Court should make similar decisions in Russia.

Amendments to the region’s charter were commented on in the State Duma. According to the first deputy chairman of the committee on state construction and legislation, Yuri Sinelshchikov, the decision “does not conflict with the Constitution,” since the head of the region is elected by the residents, and “he can only be removed by a preliminary investigation, taking him into custody, or by the people.” At the same time, he stated the need to think about whether it is necessary to retain persons who have the status of foreign agents in the governor’s ranks. “This question is special and complex. We need to think about him,” Sinelshchikov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting foreign agents from participating in elections at all levels of government. According to the document, a foreign agent already holding a public position will be able to remain in his post only if he was removed from the register within 180 days from the date the law entered into force – otherwise the powers of such a politician will be terminated early.