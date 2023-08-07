Ministry of Emergency Situations: in the Krasnodar Territory, a fire was localized in the storage building of the elevator

In the village of Kubansky, Novopokrovsky district, Krasnodar Territory, a fire broke out in the storage building of the elevator. EMERCOM of Russia in TelegramThe channel reported that the fire in the warehouse with husks from seeds was localized on an area of ​​2.5 thousand square meters.

It is specified that in total 103 people and 24 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the fire.

